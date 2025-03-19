Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 39,108 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,773,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,361,000 after purchasing an additional 646,364 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,414,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,072 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,550,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,104,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 171,177 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

