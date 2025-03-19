Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 8,941 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Elios Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter worth about $268,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

BATS ICF opened at $61.33 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

