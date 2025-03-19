Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,159 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $12,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,503,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $52.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.48.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

