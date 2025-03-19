Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 276,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,648 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $9,322,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:PMAR opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $543.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

