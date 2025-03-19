Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP stock opened at $102.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.90.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.