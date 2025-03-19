Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Short Interest Down 15.5% in February

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ELPC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $6.72. The stock had a trading volume of 18,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,216. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia ( NYSE:ELPC Free Report ) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

Featured Stories

