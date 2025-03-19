Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 903 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.34 and a beta of 0.22. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

