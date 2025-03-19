Compass Ion Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entrewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,282,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,368,000 after acquiring an additional 207,586 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 383,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,636,000 after acquiring an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day moving average is $77.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

