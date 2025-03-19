Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $561.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $594.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $589.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

