Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $929,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,526,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 686,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.74 and a fifty-two week high of $78.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

