Compass Ion Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $202.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.61 and a 200 day moving average of $211.85. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $176.66 and a 1 year high of $222.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.