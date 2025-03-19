Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,264,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after buying an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after buying an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
