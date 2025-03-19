Compass Ion Advisors LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,264,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,413,000 after buying an additional 412,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,673,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,378,000 after buying an additional 393,229 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $66.42 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.98.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.