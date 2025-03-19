Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.32% of Marcus worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 225,644 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 169,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth $3,258,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.67 million, a PE ratio of -47.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $23.16.

Marcus Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.69%.

MCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

