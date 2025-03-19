Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,369 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

