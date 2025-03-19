Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.87 Million Stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 13,494 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKD opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.78 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.