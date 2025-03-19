Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,885 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Mission Produce worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mission Produce by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Mission Produce by 8.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,758,772.80. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $102,034.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,787,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,935,899.50. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,252 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Price Performance

Mission Produce Profile

AVO opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.14 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.47. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

(Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.