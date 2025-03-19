Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 302,988 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,988 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of HUYA worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 4,396.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 236.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,800 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the third quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.68.

NYSE HUYA opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $838.71 million, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

