Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 78,683 Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OWL. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.48.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.53%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Further Reading

