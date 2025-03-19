Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLRS. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of VLRS stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $660.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.48 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter worth $14,786,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,550,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,479,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after buying an additional 291,252 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $2,106,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

