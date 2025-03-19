Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 86 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $24,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 426,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,239,000 after acquiring an additional 83,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,622,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.11 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

