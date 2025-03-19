Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $17.03 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282,254 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 88,906 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,188,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

