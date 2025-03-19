Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,186 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Corient Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.22% of Service Co. International worth $25,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Service Co. International by 110,300.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $79.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day moving average is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $89.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.06%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $515,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,674.96. The trade was a 12.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $4,228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,066,078.48. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.