Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $18.48. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 41,982 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Corporación América Airports in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company.

Corporación América Airports Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Corporación América Airports by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 279,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

