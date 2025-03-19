Councilmark Asset Management LLC Sells 123 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Councilmark Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Councilmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Diageo by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $108.28 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $105.72 and a twelve month high of $149.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

