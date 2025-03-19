Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires Shares of 15,748 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15,105.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,503,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,478,000 after buying an additional 4,473,972 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,172,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,101,000 after buying an additional 1,794,391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,990,000 after buying an additional 1,244,326 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at $23,724,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. This represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.07%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Articles

