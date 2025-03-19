Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Invests $287,000 in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 287,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 38,380 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 592.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,530,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Price Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.47. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $85.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $79,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,059.70. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $97,390.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,793. The trade was a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,747 shares of company stock valued at $584,241 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMBA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.67.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

