Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $228.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.22. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

