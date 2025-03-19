Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.
STERIS Price Performance
Shares of STERIS stock opened at $228.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $197.82 and a fifty-two week high of $248.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.22. The company has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 0.92.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.
STERIS Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.
STERIS Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
