Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 11,376 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,180,000 after purchasing an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,403,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 144.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,059,791 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,656,320 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after purchasing an additional 36,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Select Medical Cuts Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The health services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $47.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

