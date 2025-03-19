Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kitching Partners LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised Orla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.13.

Orla Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

ORLA opened at $9.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -911.09 and a beta of 0.71. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

