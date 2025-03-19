Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ COYA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,353. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $108.19 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COYA. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Coya Therapeutics Company Profile

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

