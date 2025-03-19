Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,306,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Shell by 188.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after buying an additional 1,967,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $91,716,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Shell by 29.8% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $248,870,000 after buying an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after buying an additional 507,311 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

