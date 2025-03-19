Cozad Asset Management Inc. Makes New $373,000 Investment in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 37,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

About T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

