Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $78.11 and a 1-year high of $109.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.10.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

