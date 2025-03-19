Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,039 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,708.3% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.4% in the third quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 501,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $50.45.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

