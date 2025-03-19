Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 98,418 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 341.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,308,958 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $143,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,638 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,222 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $88.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

