Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.1 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $156.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.43 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total transaction of $246,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 19,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $3,275,511.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,010.46. The trade was a 48.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,968 shares of company stock worth $4,685,077. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.