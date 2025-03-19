Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in TSS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of TSS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSSI. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TSS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in TSS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000.

TSS Stock Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ:TSSI opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. TSS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $208.94 million, a P/E ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.79.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments.

