Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 81,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

