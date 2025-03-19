Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $584,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in MGE Energy by 155.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MGE Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in MGE Energy by 2,789.7% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $90.83 per share, with a total value of $40,510.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,451.56. This trade represents a 4.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Price Performance

MGEE stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.27 and a 1 year high of $109.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.77 and a 200 day moving average of $93.38. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.23). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $171.42 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of MGE Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

