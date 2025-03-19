Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 60 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 0.08% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGLV. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LGLV opened at $171.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.13. The stock has a market cap of $897.37 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.40 and a fifty-two week high of $178.30.

The SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (LGLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the least volatile large-cap US stocks. LGLV was launched on Feb 20, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

