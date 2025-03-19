Credit Capital Investments LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Credit Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 6.0% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Credit Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,455,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,403,000 after purchasing an additional 806,639 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1,485.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 208,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $113.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.23. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.79 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.16.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

