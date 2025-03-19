Credit Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Credit Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Credit Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,438,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,246,000 after purchasing an additional 337,786 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,114,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,690,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.9% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 118,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,742,093. The trade was a 7.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $93.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $87.42 and a one year high of $116.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

