Cresco Labs FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Ventum Cap Mkts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Cresco Labs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Cresco Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.10 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRLBF. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Cresco Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cormark raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $0.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $344.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

