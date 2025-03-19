Critical Survey: Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF)

Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO – Get Free Report) and Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eshallgo and Black Diamond Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eshallgo 0 0 0 0 0.00 Black Diamond Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eshallgo N/A N/A N/A Black Diamond Group 6.47% 8.00% 3.47%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eshallgo $16.96 million 1.34 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Black Diamond Group $291.48 million 1.22 $22.49 million $0.31 18.52

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than Eshallgo.

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats Eshallgo on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eshallgo

Eshallgo Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the sale and leasing of office equipment and after-sale maintenance and repair services in the People’s Republic of China. The company also sells office furniture, IT products, water dispensers, printing papers, and other products, as well as provides maintenance services with enterprise resource planning systems. It serves private and public sector businesses, as well as large enterprises and institutions. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, blast resistant structures, SmartSpace interchangeable paneled units, and storage containers. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary rental items, products, and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

