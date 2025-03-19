Crown Advisors Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. raised its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Archrock comprises 3.2% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Archrock worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Archrock by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Archrock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Archrock by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 31,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Archrock by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Archrock Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE AROC opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.19. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AROC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AROC

Archrock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.