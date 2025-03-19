Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) CFO Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,659 Shares

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $10,435.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,025.51. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,256 shares of Cryoport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $6,129.28.

Cryoport Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $20.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryoport

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cryoport by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,332,000 after buying an additional 609,021 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after purchasing an additional 409,353 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 49.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,698,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 898,481 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 176.2% during the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 1,705,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.