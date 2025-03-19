D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 13th total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D.R. Horton

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in D.R. Horton by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.48. 3,162,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.98. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

