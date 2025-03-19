DA Davidson Predicts Ulta Beauty’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Friday, March 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.76 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2027 earnings at $26.13 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $8.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $1.33. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $538.00 to $526.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $364.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 3.7 %

ULTA opened at $343.83 on Monday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $535.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.80.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,587,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $430,674,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,480,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 655,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $237,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.