Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 403.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Daiseki Co.,Ltd. stock opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $26.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.