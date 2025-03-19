Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Daré Bioscience Stock Down 0.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daré Bioscience
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMH Equity Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Daré Bioscience by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daré Bioscience by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Daré Bioscience Company Profile
Daré Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.
